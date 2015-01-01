Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess if quantitative diffusion magnetic resonance imaging analysis would improve prognostication of individual patients with severe traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: We analyzed images of 30 healthy controls to extract normal fractional anisotropy ranges along 18 white-matter tracts. Then, we analyzed images of 33 patients, compared their fractional anisotropy values with normal ranges extracted from controls, and computed severity of injury to white-matter tracts. We also asked 2 neuroradiologists to rate severity of injury to different brain regions on fluid-attenuated inversion recovery and susceptibility-weighted imaging. Finally, we built 3 models: (1) fed with neuroradiologists' ratings, (2) fed with white-matter injury measures, and (3) fed with both input types.



RESULTS: The 3 models respectively predicted survival at 1 year with accuracies of 70%, 73%, and 88%. The accuracy with both input types was significantly better (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Quantifying severity of injury to white-matter tracts complements qualitative imaging findings and improves outcome prediction in severe traumatic brain injury.

