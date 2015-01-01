|
Citation
|
Pickering CEZ, Maxwell CD, Tatro R, Fales K, Hogoboom B. J. Forensic Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35293358
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation impacts over five million community-dwelling older adults in the United States. Although services are available to help these victims, they are often fragmented within communities with service providers having limited means to provide preventative services. The coordinated community response (CCR) is a type of coalition intended to overcome siloed services through a single-point-of-entry system and more team-based approaches to prevention. This article describes the development, implementation, and evaluation of the interagency functioning of a local CCR.
Language: en