Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sociodemographic and injury-related predictors for return to work (RTW) after mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been extensively explored. However, there is a knowledge gap regarding work-related predictors of RTW. The main aim of this study was to explore work-related predictors of work participation 6 and 12 months after mild-to-moderate TBI. SETTING: Data were collected at baseline 8 to 12 weeks after injury, and 3, 6, and 12 months after baseline, at a specialized TBI rehabilitation outpatient clinic at Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. PARTICIPANTS: Eligible patients had suffered a mild-to-moderate TBI 8 to 12 weeks previously, were employed 50% or more at time of injury, were between 18 and 60 years of age, and sick listed 50% or more at time of inclusion due to symptoms of TBI (based on the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire). In total, 116 patients were included in a randomized controlled trial, of whom 113 were included in the 1-year analysis.



DESIGN: Patients were originally included in a randomized controlled trial. There were no between-group differences in RTW after 1 year. Thus, the participants were evaluated as one cohort in this study. MAIN MEASURES: The primary outcome measure was work participation 1 year after study inclusion. Work-related predictors were chosen on the basis of previous research and expert opinion and entered into a multivariable linear regression model. The model controlled for sociodemographic and injury-related factors.



RESULTS: The best-fitting model explained 25% of variation in work participation at 1 year. Significant predictors were predictability, quantitative demands and rewards (recognition) at the workplace, private or public employment, symptom burden at baseline, and sex.



CONCLUSION: In this study, several work-related predictors outperformed some of the established sociodemographic and injury-related predictors of RTW after TBI, thus stressing the need for further focus and research on amendable predictors of RTW after mild-to-moderate TBI.

