|
Citation
|
Fure SCR, Howe EI, Andelic N, Brunborg C, Olsen A, Rike PO, Spjelkavik, Enehaug H, Røe C, Løvstad M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35293367
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Sociodemographic and injury-related predictors for return to work (RTW) after mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been extensively explored. However, there is a knowledge gap regarding work-related predictors of RTW. The main aim of this study was to explore work-related predictors of work participation 6 and 12 months after mild-to-moderate TBI. SETTING: Data were collected at baseline 8 to 12 weeks after injury, and 3, 6, and 12 months after baseline, at a specialized TBI rehabilitation outpatient clinic at Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. PARTICIPANTS: Eligible patients had suffered a mild-to-moderate TBI 8 to 12 weeks previously, were employed 50% or more at time of injury, were between 18 and 60 years of age, and sick listed 50% or more at time of inclusion due to symptoms of TBI (based on the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire). In total, 116 patients were included in a randomized controlled trial, of whom 113 were included in the 1-year analysis.
Language: en