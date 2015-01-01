SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fure SCR, Howe EI, Andelic N, Brunborg C, Olsen A, Rike PO, Spjelkavik, Enehaug H, Røe C, Løvstad M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000772

PMID

35293367

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sociodemographic and injury-related predictors for return to work (RTW) after mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been extensively explored. However, there is a knowledge gap regarding work-related predictors of RTW. The main aim of this study was to explore work-related predictors of work participation 6 and 12 months after mild-to-moderate TBI. SETTING: Data were collected at baseline 8 to 12 weeks after injury, and 3, 6, and 12 months after baseline, at a specialized TBI rehabilitation outpatient clinic at Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. PARTICIPANTS: Eligible patients had suffered a mild-to-moderate TBI 8 to 12 weeks previously, were employed 50% or more at time of injury, were between 18 and 60 years of age, and sick listed 50% or more at time of inclusion due to symptoms of TBI (based on the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire). In total, 116 patients were included in a randomized controlled trial, of whom 113 were included in the 1-year analysis.

DESIGN: Patients were originally included in a randomized controlled trial. There were no between-group differences in RTW after 1 year. Thus, the participants were evaluated as one cohort in this study. MAIN MEASURES: The primary outcome measure was work participation 1 year after study inclusion. Work-related predictors were chosen on the basis of previous research and expert opinion and entered into a multivariable linear regression model. The model controlled for sociodemographic and injury-related factors.

RESULTS: The best-fitting model explained 25% of variation in work participation at 1 year. Significant predictors were predictability, quantitative demands and rewards (recognition) at the workplace, private or public employment, symptom burden at baseline, and sex.

CONCLUSION: In this study, several work-related predictors outperformed some of the established sociodemographic and injury-related predictors of RTW after TBI, thus stressing the need for further focus and research on amendable predictors of RTW after mild-to-moderate TBI.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print