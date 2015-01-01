SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kasińska Z, Urbański PK, Tasiemski T. J. Hum. Kinet. 2022; 81: 211-219.

10.2478/hukin-2022-0021

35291630

PMC8884870

The aim of the study was to determine the frequency, type and origin of the occurrence of injuries in amputee football. The studied group comprised all members of the Polish national amputee football team (n = 25). During the 9-month observation period, 13 players incurred 22 injuries. The incidence proportion was 48.0 per 100 athletes (95% Cl, 28.4-67.6) and the incidence rate was 5.73 per 1000 athlete-days (95% Cl, 3.33-8.12). The study showed that 32.8% of the injuries were to the thigh, 13.6% to the ankle, and 9.1% to the knee. The obtained results indicate that amputee football players rather frequently incur play-related injuries, but a single athlete incurs relatively few of them, with the lower limb being most commonly injured.


Language: en

trauma; adapted sports; limbs amputations; physical disability; team sports

