Lin MY, Kim J, Sheldrick RC, Bair-Merritt MH, Durham MP, Feinberg E, Cole MB. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35301021
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate temporal changes in pediatric emergency department (ED) visits for mental health problems in Massachusetts based on diagnoses and patient characteristics and to assess trends in all-cause pediatric ED visits. STUDY DESIGN: This statewide, population-based retrospective cohort study used the Massachusetts All-Payer Claims Database, which includes almost all Massachusetts residents. The study sample consisted of residents under age 21 who were enrolled in a health plan from 2013-2017. Using multivariate regressions, we examined temporal trends in mental health-related and all-cause ED visits from 2013-2017, with person-quarter as the unit of analysis; we also estimated differential trends by sociodemographic and diagnostic subgroups. The outcomes were number of mental health-related (any diagnosis, plus 14 individual diagnoses) and all-cause ED visits/1000 patients/quarter.
autism spectrum disorder; all-cause ED visits; Medicaid; suicidal-related diagnoses