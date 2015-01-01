|
Citation
|
Waterman EA, Wesche R, Morris G, Edwards KM, Banyard VL. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35294070
|
Abstract
|
Adolescence is a critical period for sexuality development; this study examined prospective associations between pornography use and sexual aggression using a longitudinal study of middle and high school students surveyed five times across 3 years (mean age = 13.7 years at baseline; 53.2% female; 76.5% White; 21.0% Native American; 88.9% heterosexual). Across waves, 15.7%-29.0% of adolescents had viewed pornography in the past 6 months.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; pornography; sexual aggression