|
Citation
|
Nolte K, Romo E, Stopka TJ, Drew A, Dowd P, Del Toro-Mejias L, Bianchet E, Friedmann PD. J. Rural Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35301749
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Overdose is a leading cause of death among people who use drugs (PWUDs), but policies to reduce fatal overdose have had mixed results. Summaries of naloxone access and Good Samaritan Laws (GSLs) in prior studies provide limited information about local context. Witnessing overdoses may also be an important consideration in providing services to PWUDs, as it contributes to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, which complicate substance use disorder treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
New England; Good Samaritan Laws; naloxone access; opioid overdose; rural health