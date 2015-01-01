SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rushton W, Shapshak D. New Engl. J. Med. 2022; 386(11): 1099.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Massachusetts Medical Society)

DOI

10.1056/NEJMc2201552

PMID

35294827

Abstract

To the Editor: In their excellent review of the management of snake envenomation, Seifert et al. (Jan. 6 issue)1 pay little attention to the importance of hospital follow-up. Despite aggressive treatment with early antivenom, patients may have lymphedema, decreased range of motion, progressing bullae, and coagulopathy that persist beyond their inpatient treatment.2,3 The North American Snakebite Registry has reported that 10.7% of snakebite victims with follow-up information had residual limb deficits. Even in this study, follow-up information was not available for approximately 40% of the patients, which emphasizes the lack of data regarding the true incidence of persistent venom sequelae.2. . .


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Animals; *Snake Bites/complications/therapy; Snakes

