Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a paucity of information on rate and time to return to play (RTP) in elite-level soccer players who have sustained foot fractures.



PURPOSE: To (1) determine the rate and timing of RTP after foot fracture (eg, tarsal, metatarsal, or phalangeal), (2) investigate foot fracture reinjury incidence after RTP, and (3) evaluate performance after foot fracture as compared with matched, uninjured controls. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: Athletes sustaining foot fractures were identified across the 5 major European soccer leagues (English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A) between 2000 and 2016. Injured athletes were matched to controls (1:1) using demographic characteristics and performance metrics from 1 season before injury. The authors recorded RTP rate, reinjury incidence, player characteristics associated with RTP within 2 seasons of injury, player availability, field time, and performance metrics during the 4 seasons after injury.



RESULTS: A total of 192 elite soccer players sustaining a foot fracture were identified; 40 players (20.8%) underwent operative treatment. Athletes missed an average of 69.41 ± 59.43 days and 5.15 ± 23.28 games. In the 4 seasons after injury, 80% of players returned to play, with 72% returning to play within 1 season of injury. Nine players (5%) sustained a subsequent foot fracture. Athletes with a foot fracture demonstrated significantly longer league retention compared with uninjured controls (P <.001). Elite soccer players older than 30 years of age were less likely to RTP (odds ratio, 0.67; P =.002), whereas career experience, field position, and baseline performance showed no significant association with RTP rates. Injured athletes demonstrated similar performance to controls during the 4 years after injury, and there were no position-dependent differences on subgroup analysis. The players who underwent operative treatment had more assists per 90 minutes and more team points per game during the first season after injury compared with athletes treated nonoperatively.



CONCLUSION: Foot fractures in elite soccer players resulted in moderate loss of play time (69.41 days). RTP rates were high at 80%, although players older than 30 years of age were less likely to RTP. On RTP, athletes who sustained a foot fracture maintained performance similar to preinjury levels and to uninjured controls.

