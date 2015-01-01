Abstract

Drivers' driving decisions at yellow lights are an important cause of accidents at intersections. As proved by existing studies, driving style is an important basis for a driver to decide to pass a yellow light or not. This study, therefore, aims to investigate the effects of different driving styles on driving decisions at yellow lights under different lighting conditions. Specifically, 64 licensed drivers were recruited to comparative study the effects of different driving styles on the decision to pass through yellow lights under both daytime and nighttime lighting conditions using a driving simulator and a VR device. The results showed that maladjusted drivers more likely to pass the yellow light faster than adapted drivers (81.25% vs 43.75%) during both day and night. Male drivers had higher overall driving style scores than female drivers, and male drivers were faster and more likely to pass a yellow light than female drivers (56.25% vs 31.25%). This study also found that inexperienced drivers were faster and more likely to pass a yellow light than experienced drivers (50% vs 37.5%). Overall, maladjusted drivers are more likely to pass yellow lights, which can be improved and society properties by enhancing driving learning for maladjusted drivers.

Language: en