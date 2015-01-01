|
Kovács I, Gál BI, Horváth Z, Demeter I, Rózsa S, Janka Z, Urbán R, Demetrovics Z, Andó B. PLoS One 2022; 17(3): e0265577.
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
35303035
AIMS: Higher levels of externalizing characteristics, i.e. impulsivity, novelty seeking and aggression, could contribute to the development, progression and severity of alcohol use disorder (AUD). The present study aims to explore whether these externalizing characteristics together have a potential group-forming role in AUD using latent profile analysis (LPA).
