Abstract

Violence and Abuse in Competitive Sports Abstract. Violence and abuse in competitive sports, such as physical and emotional abuse, physical and emotional neglect and sexual abuse, affect children, adolescents and adults alike and lead to severe physical, psychological and social consequences. In current medical and educational care concepts of athletes, there is a lack of consistent integration of sports/psychiatric, clinical psychological and psychotherapeutic, developmental pediatric and developmental psychological expertise. Problem areas arise from fine lines between harassment, non-physical and physical violence. The present position paper includes recommendations for the development of a concept for the protection of mental health in competitive sports and for coping with mental stress and psychological disorders by qualified medical experts in mental health, i.e., child, adolescent and adult psychiatrists with specific expertise in competitive sports: sports psychiatrists. According to the recommendations, experts should also have and further develop competence in other fields, especially in ethics, child protection, protection against violence and abuse in competitive sports, awareness of and dealing with transgression of boundaries, knowledge about child development, and transparency in training structures and relationships.

