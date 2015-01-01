SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Westwood SJ, Grimmer J, Tyler M, Nall C. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2022; 119(12): e2116870119.

(Copyright © 2022, National Academy of Sciences)

10.1073/pnas.2116870119

35302889

SignificanceRecent political events show that members of extreme political groups support partisan violence, and survey evidence supposedly shows widespread public support. We show, however, that, after accounting for survey-based measurement error, support for partisan violence is far more limited. Prior estimates overstate support for political violence because of random responding by disengaged respondents and because of a reliance on hypothetical questions about violence in general instead of questions on specific acts of political violence. These same issues also cause the magnitude of the relationship between previously identified correlates and partisan violence to be overstated. As policy makers consider interventions designed to dampen support for violence, our results provide critical information about the magnitude of the problem.


political violence; affective polarization; democratic norms

