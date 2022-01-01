|
Han A, Yuen HK, Wilroy JD. Rehabil. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35298201
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: This study explored associations of psychological inflexibility with depressive symptoms, anxiety, and stress in individuals living with spinal cord injuries (SCI). RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: The study used a cross-sectional design involving data of self-reported questionnaires collected from 92 adults with SCI in the United States. These questionnaires included measures of depressive symptoms, anxiety, and stress as the dependent variables and measures of potential independent variables, including demographic and SCI-related variables, psychological inflexibility, pain interference, independence, and ability to participate in and satisfaction with social roles and activities. Multivariable linear regression analyses were conducted. Stepwise method, forward selection, and backward elimination procedures, supplemented with the best subsets method, were used to obtain the most parsimonious set of independent variables for each of the depressive symptoms, anxiety, and stress scores.
