Citation
Brown AR, Do AM. Res. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35293830
Abstract
In Major League Baseball (MLB), player injuries requiring injured list (IL) stints are common occurrences during the regular season. Injuries to pitchers may be of specific interest to prevent and detect as they may have a detrimental effect on team performance. In the present study, the effect between team wins and frequency of pitcher injuries is assessed over the 2009-2019 regular seasons (a total of n = 2,584 pitcher injuries were analysed). The study further aimed to determine if changes in pitcher performance, as quantified by changes in common pitching statistics, including strikeout and walk percentage, can predict whether a pitcher, who has already incurred an IL stint, will require a second IL stint over the same time period.
Language: en
Keywords
player performance; Injury management; injury prediction