Abstract

Though effective in theoretical simulation, the established traffic control models and optimization algorithms will result in model mismatch or even control strategy failure in actual application. However, they are commonly adopted in traffic signal control research, resulting in the unavailability of many exceptional control algorithms in practice. Simulation should function as a bridge between theoretical research and actual application, allowing the gap between the two to be communicated and made up for. However, an effective connection between the two has yet to be established to enable simulation methods in existing traffic control research. To this end, we designed and developed a simulation platform for "Online Application-HILS (Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulation)-Practice" integration over traffic signal control. In this paper, the architecture and characteristics of the integrated simulation platform were described. Besides, the function of each module of the platform was detailed, followed by listing simulation examples for six complex scenarios, with the active control scenario being selected for simulation comparison analysis. The findings demonstrated extensive road network simulation with the integrated simulation platform, multidimensional control variables, control strategies with support, as well as stable and reliable operation. It can be used to verify several sorts of traffic control simulation with variable dimensions.

Language: en