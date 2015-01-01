Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) against infertile women is an important health concern affecting their well-being. This systematic review and meta-analysis investigated the prevalence of DV against infertile women. The study was done based on the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analysis (PRISMA) guideline. Various international electronic databases were utilised in order to retrieve the necessary data. Articles were included if they were cross-sectional studies published in English and in Persian journals and investigated the prevalence of DV against infertile women up to May 2020. Out of 630 studies, 26 cross-sectional studies were systematically reviewed, from which 15 studies were included in the meta-analysis. The experiences of DV varied widely among the infertile women (14.987-88.918%). The results of meta-analysis showed that the prevalence of DV stood at 47.163% (95% Confidence Interval: 34.660-59.850). Psychological and emotional violence were among the most common types of violence. Considering the high rate of DV, it is recommended that policymakers address the issue by providing supportive care to such vulnerable populations, including educational and counselling services.

Language: en