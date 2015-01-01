Abstract

Automotive mechanics are exposed to an increased risk for occupational injuries (OI) to the hands, arms, head and teeth. The aim of this study was to assess the self-reported prevalence of OIs to the head, including traumatic dental injuries (TDIs), among automotive repair and maintenance workers dealing with motorcycles, cars and vehicles over 3.5 tons. We surveyed healthy mechanics in Swiss automotive repair workshops from 2019 to 2021. Overall, 121 automotive repair and maintenance workers responded to our 12-item questionnaire concerning their professional experience, protective measures and occupational injuries to the head and teeth (response rate: 12%). 119 were considered eligible for inclusion and two were excluded. Most persons surveyed (94%) were males with more than 10 years of professional experience. Eighty-five (72%) reported occupational injuries in general, 37 (43.5%) specified OIs to the head or tooth area, and 16 stipulated that these cases teeth were affected. The most common self-reported diagnosis was tooth fracture (p=0.191). Traumatic dental injury in childhood increased the odds ratio (OR) for occupational injury to the head or teeth by a factor of 2.4 (95% CI: 1.1, 5.5, p=0.036). Age, gender and dental trauma in childhood may also influence the prevalence of occupational injuries in general in this cohort. We conclude that occupational dental accidents in automotive repair workshops can be reduced by raising awareness of this issue and by taking effective preventive measures.

Language: en