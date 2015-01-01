Abstract

Youth sexual violence and abuse (SVA) are leading public health and human rights issues around the world. Prevention is key to reducing SVA rates and minimising resultant harms. Despite advocacy for more collaborative approaches, knowledge of how to effectively engage young people and key stakeholders in the design, implementation, and evaluation of SVA prevention programs is limited. This mixed-methods systematic review aimed to synthesise available evidence on participatory design (PD) application in primary and secondary SVA prevention targeting young people. A systematic search was executed across seven electronic databases. Eligible studies were peer-reviewed, published in English, reported primary or secondary SVA prevention, described application of PD or a related approach, and targeted young people aged 12-25 years. Quality was assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool. Overall, 20 articles reporting 15 studies were included. Most (55%; n = 11) employed a qualitative design. Descriptions, methods, and scope of PD application varied across included studies. A lack of empirical evaluations prevented conclusions regarding the utility of PD application in terms of measured outcomes. The methodology, agent of change, training, and engagement (MATE) taxonomy was subsequently developed to describe and classify PD application. As illustrated in the MATE taxonomy, PD methods promoting agency, encouraging input, and facilitating empowerment are likely to facilitate more meaningful engagement of participants. Integration of participant and expert views, community consultation, and appropriate socio-cultural adaption appear to be critical determinants of program acceptability and feasibility. Empirical evaluations are needed to assess the relative utility of PD methods in line with SVA prevention objectives.

Language: en