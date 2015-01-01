Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma patients who present to the emergency department (ED) intoxicated or with an alcohol use disorder (AUD) undergo more procedures and have an increased risk of developing complications. However, how AUD and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) impact a trauma patient's disposition from the ED remains inconclusive. In this study we aimed to identify the associations between positive BAC or an AUD with admission to the hospital, including the intensive care unit (ICU).



METHODS: This was a retrospective study analyzing data from 2010-2018 at a university-based, Level I trauma ED. Included in the study were 4,699 adult trauma patients who completed the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and had blood alcohol content test results.



RESULTS: Positive BAC was associated with hospital admission and ICU admission after adjusting for injury severity score (ISS) (odds ratio 1.5 and 1.3, respectively). The AUDIT was only correlated with hospital and ICU admission in patients with ISS of 1 to 15. By increasing risk of AUD (low, moderate, high, and likely alcohol dependent) the proportion of ICU admissions rose from 29.3% to 37.3%, 40.0% and 42.0% (P <0.01). The results did not change significantly by adjustment for the age of patients.



CONCLUSION: BAC is associated with increasing ED disposition to the hospital or ICU. Furthermore, self-reported alcohol use was associated with an increased risk of hospital or ICU admission in patients with minor or moderate injuries. Further studies to determine viable options to decrease admission rates in these patients are warranted.

