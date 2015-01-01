|
Citation
|
Hubertus V, Finger T, Drust R, Al Hakim S, Schaumann A, Schulz M, Gratopp A, Thomale UW. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35305153
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability in children. Medical therapy remains limited, and decompressive craniectomy (DC) is an established rescue therapy in case of elevated intracranial pressure (ICP). Much discussion deals with clinical outcome after severe TBI treated with DC, while data on the pediatric population is rare. We report our experience of treating severe TBI in two different treatment setups at the same academic institution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intracranial pressure; Decompressive craniectomy; Glasgow outcome score; Pediatric traumatic brain injury; Severe TBI