Citation
Massazza A, de Almeida JF, Quinlan-Davidson M, da Silva RT, Devakumar D, Peres MFT, Lewis G, Kiss L. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e196.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35303808
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescents in low-resource urban settings in Brazil are often exposed to high levels of trauma that can result in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, preliminary evidence indicates that PTSD tends to be under-reported in Brazilian health services, despite the high prevalence of trauma. Additionally, little is known about the perceived applicability among clinicians of the new ICD-11 diagnosis of complex PTSD (CPTSD), despite its potential relevance for contexts of chronic trauma. The current study investigated local understandings of PTSD and CPTSD among health professionals working with adolescents in violent neighbourhoods of São Paulo city.
Language: en
Keywords
Brazil; Adolescents; PTSD; Community violence; CPTSD; Health professionals; ICD-11