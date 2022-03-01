Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Indigenous populations experience greater injury burdens than non-indigenous groups. This paper investigated, for injured Māori (New Zealand's indigenous population): 1) participation in paid and unpaid work 12 months after injury, 2) whether subsequent injuries are predictive of reduced participation, and 3) if particular characteristics of subsequent injuries predict reduced participation.



METHODS: The Subsequent Injury Study utilised data from the earlier Prospective Outcomes of Injury Study, a study of 2856 injured New Zealanders (including 566 Māori; 20%) who had an Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC; New Zealand's no-fault injury insurer) entitlement claim (sentinel injury). Data about subsequent injuries reported to ACC and hospital discharge data for injuries resulting in hospitalisation were also utilised. Multivariable models were used to examine if certain aspects of subsequent injury predicted either of two outcomes - reduced participation in paid, and unpaid work 12 months after a sentinel injury.



RESULTS: Eligible participants were identified from the 405 Māori participants interviewed at 12 months. Thirty-two percent sustained at least one ACC subsequent injury, and 16% reported reduced participation in unpaid work. Of the eligible participants working for pay at the time of their sentinel injury, 35% reported reduced participation in paid work. Although the relationship between sustaining a subsequent injury (or not) and reduced participation in paid work was unclear (aRR 1.4, 95%CI 0.9,2.3), particular subsequent injury characteristics were identified as being independently predictive: subsequent injury resulting from an assault (aRR 2.4, 95%CI 1.2,4.9), a subsequent injury involving an entitlement claim (aRR 2.0, 95%CI 1.1,3.4), sustaining more than one subsequent injury (aRR 2.0, 95%CI 1.1,3.6), and only non-work-related subsequent injuries (aRR 1.6, 95%CI 1.0,2.7).



CONCLUSIONS: Reduced participation in paid work is prevalent for Māori after an ACC entitlement claim injury. Particular characteristics of subsequent injuries after such an event impacts on participation in paid work 12 months after the sentinel injury, but the picture is less clear for unpaid work. Understanding the changes in paid and unpaid work, and the predictive characteristics of subsequent injuries for injured Māori, is important for future injury prevention strategies and supporting return to work rehabilitation programmes, specifically for Māori.

