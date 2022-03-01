|
Citation
|
Sheehan AE, Heilner E, Bounoua N, Miglin R, Spielberg JM, Sadeh N. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35304233
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide represents a major public health concern, as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Links between perseverative thinking (PT) and suicidal ideation have previously been examined, while their biological underpinnings remain understudied. The present study had two aims: 1) investigate whether cortical thickness varied as a function of PT, and 2) examine whether variation in thickness partially explained associations between PT and lifetime history of ideation. We hypothesized that cortical thickness would vary as a function of PT and PT would be positively associated with lifetime history of ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicidal ideation; Cortical thickness; Perseverative thinking