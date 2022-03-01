SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dixon-Gordon KL, Waite EE, Ammerman BA, Haliczer LA, Boudreaux ED, Rathlev N, Cohen AL. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 149: 265.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2022.03.020

PMID

35305379

Abstract

The authors regret that there was an error in the originally reported t value for the manipulation check that examined negative affect after the negative (vs. neutral) emotion induction. The correct value is t(118) = −14.252, p <.001, reflecting that participants reported significantly higher negative affect after the negative (vs. neutral) emotion induction.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print