|
Citation
|
Dixon-Gordon KL, Waite EE, Ammerman BA, Haliczer LA, Boudreaux ED, Rathlev N, Cohen AL. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 149: 265.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35305379
|
Abstract
|
The authors regret that there was an error in the originally reported t value for the manipulation check that examined negative affect after the negative (vs. neutral) emotion induction. The correct value is t(118) = −14.252, p <.001, reflecting that participants reported significantly higher negative affect after the negative (vs. neutral) emotion induction.
Language: en