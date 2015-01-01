|
Pourghane P, Salimi S. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2022; 14(2): e1717.
BACKGROUND: Public swimming pools have received a lot of attention in recent years. Spatial standards and the presence of lifeguards with knowledge of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation process can be a safe and attractive environment. Lifeguards in swimming pools play a very important role in this process as their role has changed a lot over the last 15 years. The purpose of this study is to explore the experiences of lifeguards in the pools of East of Guilan to understand their positive and negative experiences, to promote their positive experiences, and to reduce or eliminate barriers and challenges at work in order to create a suitable environment for leisure activities and sports for people.
Lifeguards; Public Pool; Qualitative Study