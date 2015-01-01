Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

The aim of this study, was to introduce stereology as a versatile and robust tool for quantitative image analysis of volume and attenuation characteristics (Hounsfield Units (HU's)), in a blinded control case study investigating lungs of drowning victims compared to a control group on post mortem computed tomography (PMCT) data.



Materials and Methods

PMCT scans of the lungs from 14 drowned cases and 14 matched opioid-overdose-controls was included. Quantitative CT-analysis was performed using a stereological approach adapted to PMCT data that allowed for precise extraction of volume and HU-values using stereological point-probes assigned manually to individual lung-structures. Qualitative radiological image interpretation performed by a trained radiologist was compared to the quantitative analyses.



Results

No significant difference was found for total lung volume, volumes of consolidations, ground glass opacities, bronchi, and air-filled lung tissue. When comparing drowning cases with opioid overdose cases as controls, the extracted HU-values did not show statistically significant changes in mean attenuation characteristics. No major discrepancies were found between the quantitative analysis and qualitative analysis.



Conclusion

Conventional radiological evaluation of PMCT images rely on the radiologists' ability to distinguish normal from pathological. Quantitative image analysis offers, to name a few, precise estimations of structure volume and HU-statistics. Although the used 14 matched cases data failed to significantly aid the diagnosis of drowning statistically, we envisage that quantitative PMCT analysis using stereology could become a valuable tool to improve objective forensic radiological interpretation.

