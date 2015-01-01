Abstract

Introduction

Drowning is one of the most frequent accidents in children. We aimed to describe demographic and epidemiological characteristics of drowned children who required admission to a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to identify risk factors to guide possible preventive measures to avoid severe drowning.

Methods

We conducted an observational study for 29 years (retrospective between 1991 and 2004; prospective between 2005 and 2019) that included all children (0-15 years old) requiring PICU admission after drowning. Data regarding patient characteristics, accident circumstances, and neurological outcomes at PICU discharge were analyzed.

Results

A total of 160 patients were included, with no significant decrease over the study period. There was a predominance of males (75%), young age (60%; 1-5 years), summer months (91.1%; May-September), tourists (14.12 [95% confidence interval, 9.2-21.7] times higher risk of drowning than residents), swimming pool accidents (88.8%), and inadequate supervision (77.9%). The mortality was 18.7%, and 7.5% of admitted children had severe neurological sequelae. The initial resuscitation maneuvers by accident witnesses were incorrect in nearly half of the patients in whom these could be analyzed.

Conclusions

Emphasis should be placed on implementing preventive measures, focused on the described risk groups, and insisting on adequate supervision, swimming training programs, and training of the general population in safe rescue and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

