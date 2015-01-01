SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Laxton V, Mackenzie AK, Crundall D. Appl. Cogn. Psychol. 2022; 36(1): 216-227.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/acp.3913

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Lifeguard drowning detection in swimming pools and beach settings is influenced by experience. The current experiment explores the cognitive skills that might underlie this experience effect. Lifeguard and non-lifeguard performance in a domain-free multiple object avoidance (MOA) task and a partially domain-free functional field of view (FFOV) task was compared to performance on an occlusion-based drowning detection task. Lifeguards performed better than non-lifeguards on the MOA task and the FFOV central task (identifying whether an isolated swimmer was drowning). However, only performance in the central FFOV task was associated with performance in the occlusion-based drowning detection task, and this was the only part of the two tasks that was not domain-free. These results suggest lifeguard drowning detection is mainly driven through the learned ability to process behaviours of drowning swimmers quicker than non-lifeguards. Therefore, it may be possible to train novices' ability to detect drowning swimmers through an exposure task.


Language: en

Keywords

drowning detection; experience effects; functional field of view; lifeguard visual search; multiple object avoidance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print