Abstract

OBJECTIVE Alcohol consumption and being male are drowning risk factors. Changing beliefs and intentions to undertake risky aquatic-related behaviours, such as consuming alcohol, is key to reducing loss of life and injury. We evaluated the impact of a video encouraging change in young males' social cognitions and intentions to discourage their mates as well as their own alcohol consumption around the water.



METHOD A three-wave non-controlled pre-test-post-test design was adopted. A convenience sample of Australian males aged 18-34 years (N = 97) who self-reported drinking alcohol and engaging in aquatic activities was recruited. Participants were surveyed at baseline (T1) regarding social cognition constructs and intentions, immediately after viewing the video (T2) and at a one-month follow-up (T3).



RESULTS Repeated measures ANOVAs revealed significant main effects of time on intentions, subjective norms, and attitudes regarding discouraging mates from drinking and swimming, but no significant main effects of time on perceived behavioural control or risk perceptions. The same patterns of effects were observed regarding drinking and swimming on males' own behaviour.



CONCLUSIONS The video has the potential to influence young males' social cognitions regarding their mates' and their own risky drinking behaviour around water in the short term, although sustained interventions are required. Messaging delivered on-site at popular aquatic locations in the lead-up to traditionally risky periods for alcohol-related drowning should be considered. Provision of strategies to combat social pressures among young males to act on their intentions to engage in drinking and swimming are needed.KEY POINTSWhat is already known about this topic: (1) Drowning is a significant cause of injury-related mortality and morbidity.(2) Alcohol is a risk factor for drowning, with young males commonly represented in alcohol-related drowning statistics.(3) Achieving lasting improvement in behaviour among males is challenging, despite the use of water safety interventions based on theory.What this topic adds: (1) This study presents the first evaluation of a video that aimed to encourage change in young males' social cognitions and intentions to discourage their mates alcohol consumption around water.(2) Results indicate significant main effects of time on intentions, subjective norms, and attitudes regarding discouraging mates from drinking and swimming, as well as drinking and swimming themselves.(3) The video has potential to influence young male's social cognition for their mates' and their own behaviour in the short term, although sustained interventions are required.

Language: en