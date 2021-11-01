Abstract

In the early evening of May 11th 2020, rough sea and strong north northeastern wind, combined with an exceptional amount of perishing algae in relative warm water caused sea foam with heights of 2-3 m, covering the shore and sea surface across several hundred meters seawards. Sea foam consists of organic material from perishing algae (Phaeocystis globose).



Three swimmers in wetsuits with fins, all three local surf teacher and certified lifeguard, and two young less experienced surfers fatally drowned entrapped in the foam. Two persons were declared dead at the scene after prolonged advanced cardiac life support (ALS). Bodies of two other persons were found next day, of the fifth person after three weeks.

Language: en