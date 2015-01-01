Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and related injuries in older ages have become a major public health problem. This study aims to identify the prevalence of self-reported fall-related injury and to describe risk factors associated with fall-related injury among older adults in India.



METHOD: The study used data from the "Building Knowledge Base on Population Ageing in India" (BKPAI), which was carried out in seven major states in India (2011). Bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine the prevalence and risk factors of fall-related injury among older people.



RESULTS: The study found that 3.6% of older adults had a fall-related injury. Older adults with walk difficulty had a significantly higher likelihood of reporting fall-related injuries in comparison to their counterparts [adjusted odds ratio (AOR):1.80; confidence interval (CI): 1.38-2.36]. Older adults who consumed alcohol had significantly higher odds of reporting fall-related injuries than those who did not consume alcohol [AOR: 1.97; CI: 1.31-2.97]. Poor self-rated health was another risk factor for fall-related injury [AOR: 1.24; CI: 1.05-1.61]. Further, older adults with dementia were 2.15 times significantly more likely to report fall-related injuries than older adults with no dementia [AOR: 2.15; CI: 1.03-5.05]. Also, older women compared to men were 98% significantly more likely to report fall-related injury [AOR: 1.98; CI: 1.43-2.75]. The odds of reporting fall-related injury was significantly higher among those who had a secondary level education compared to those with no education [AOR: 1.44; CI: 1.01-2.06].



CONCLUSIONS: Walking disabilities, alcohol consumption, poor self-rated health, dementia, and female gender were found to be the risk factors for fall-related injury among older adults. The results highlight the importance of improving physical as well as mental health of older individuals including dementia in terms of reducing the risk of experiencing fall-related injury.

Language: en