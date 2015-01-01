SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rogers CJ, Pakdaman S, Forster M, Sussman S, Grigsby TJ, Victoria J, Unger JB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 234: e109407.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109407

PMID

35306395

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE), including maltreatment and household dysfunction, are consistent predictors of health compromising behaviors in adulthood. While most ACE studies have focused on adults, there is an emerging body of research focusing on young adulthood.

METHODS: This review describes research focused on the relationship between ACE and substance use among young adults. Two databases were searched for studies published from 1998 to 2021 that assess the relationship between ACE and substance use among young adults. Of the 1474 articles identified in the search, 43 met the inclusion criteria.

RESULTS: Consensus across reviewed studies is that the relationship between ACE and substance use demonstrated in the general adult population is evident in young adults, although effects varied by demographic variables such as gender and ethnic background.

CONCLUSIONS: The need for standardized measures across studies, racial/ethnic considerations, and the importance of building trauma informed prevention programs targeting this age group are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Review; Alcohol; Drugs; Adverse childhood experiences; Substance use; Tobacco; Young adulthood

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print