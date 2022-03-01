Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: People with Parkinson's disease (PD) experiences walking disturbances and freezing of gait (FoG) is one of the most distressing symptoms. RESEARCH QUESTION: This study aimed to comprehensively analyze the walking characteristics of patients with PD, including forward and backward walking and turning, in order to define the characteristics of FoG.



METHODS: A total of 68 patients with PD and 14 control subjects were enrolled in this study. Forward and backward walking and 360-degree turning were recorded at preferred speed in "off" state using three-dimensional motion analysis system.



RESULTS: PD patients showed a narrower step length, slower walking speed, and higher asymmetry index (AI) of step length during forward and backward walking. During turning, the PD patients had more turning steps, longer turning time, and shorter step length than the control subjects. No difference was observed in the characteristics of forward walking according to the FoG status, but the freezer group showed a narrower step length and decreased range of motion in the ankle joints during backward walking. Freezer group showed longer step time and higher AI of step length at turning. The severity of FoG was correlated with step length and walking speed during forward and backward walking, total step count, total step time, and walking speed during turning. SIGNIFICANCE: The characteristics and impacts of FoG in PD were most prominent during turning, followed by backward and forward walking. Further comprehensive analyses of walking including turning might contribute to the understanding of the pathophysiology of walking disturbances in PD.

