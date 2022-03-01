Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injury is a major health problem worldwide and a leading cause of death and disability. Disability caused by traumatic injury is often severe and long-lasting. Injuries place a large burden on societies and individuals in the community, both in cost and lost quality of life. Progress in developing effective injury prevention programs in developing countries is hindered by the lack of basic epidemiological injury data regarding the prevalence of traumatic injuries. The aim of this research was to describe the epidemiological characteristics of injury in all hospitals in Georgia.



METHODS: The database of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia for 2018, which includes all hospital admissions, was used to identify injury cases treated in hospitals. Cases were included based on the S and T diagnosis coded of ICD-10.



RESULTS: A total of 25,103 adult patients were admitted for an injury, of whom 14,798 (59%) were males and 10,305 (41%) were females, between the ages of 18 and 108 years old. The highest prevalence was among the age group 25-44 years old (n = 8654; 34%), followed by 45-64 years old (n = 6852; 27%). The main mechanism of injury was falls (n = 13,932; 55%) and exposure to mechanical forces (n = 2701; 11%). Over 1,50% (n = 379) of injuries resulted in death after hospitalization. The median hospital length of stay (LOS) was 2 days. There was a significant association between age, mechanism of injury, type of injury, performed surgical interventions, and longer LOS.



CONCLUSION: Injuries are prevalent throughout the life course and cause substantial hospitalization time. This research can help focus prevention efforts can focus on the demographic and injury causes that are most prevalent.

