Citation
Chkhaberidze N, Burkadze E, Axobadze K, Pitskhelauri N, Kereselidze M, Chikhladze N, Coman MA, Peek-Asa C. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35305804
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Injury is a major health problem worldwide and a leading cause of death and disability. Disability caused by traumatic injury is often severe and long-lasting. Injuries place a large burden on societies and individuals in the community, both in cost and lost quality of life. Progress in developing effective injury prevention programs in developing countries is hindered by the lack of basic epidemiological injury data regarding the prevalence of traumatic injuries. The aim of this research was to describe the epidemiological characteristics of injury in all hospitals in Georgia.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Prevention; Epidemiological characteristics; Georgia; Injury date