Abstract

Previous research has demonstrated significant associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and risks of psychosis. Further research has examined underlying mechanisms to understand the relationship between these variables. This review aimed to explore the associations between various ACEs and the development of different psychotic symptoms in adulthood. The Cochrane Library, Cinahl, PsychINFO, Medline, Embase, and Web of Science were searched from January 1980 to November 2021 to ensure a systematic review of relevant literature. Poverty, fostering, adoption, childhood emotional and physical neglect, and childhood physical (CPA), sexual (CSA), and emotional abuse (CEA) significantly correlated with delusions. Significant relationships were found between hallucinations and CSA and CPA. Paranoia correlated with violent adversities including CPA, assault, and witnessing killing. Limited associations were identified for thought disorder and negative symptoms. The findings of this review indicate that there may be a degree of specificity between various ACEs and psychotic symptoms, but these findings are subject to some limitations. The findings also demonstrate the importance of inquiring about and addressing ACE in clinical practice to develop formulations and treatment plans for individuals with psychosis.

Language: en