Abstract

PURPOSE: School-based sexual health education (SHE) can teach students critical knowledge and skills. For effective SHE, school districts can offer support, including strong curricula and professional development. This study assessed changes in students' sexual health knowledge and sexual behaviors following implementation of enhanced support for SHE delivery in one school district.



METHODS: Sexual health knowledge was assessed at the beginning and end of middle and high school health education classes in a large, urban district (n = 7,555 students). Sexual behaviors were assessed using Youth Risk Behavior Survey data from the district (2015 and 2017) and state (2017). Analyses explored differences in behavior from 2015 (n = 2,596) to 2017 (n = 3,371) among intervention district students and compared intervention district students (n = 3,371) to other students in the same state (n = 1,978).



RESULTS: Hierarchical linear model regression analyses revealed significant knowledge gains among students. Logistic regression results revealed that among students in the intervention district, 6 of 16 examined behaviors moved in the intended direction from 2015 to 2017; 1 moved in the unintended direction. Logistic regression results of 2017 data revealed that in comparison of intervention district students to other students in the state, intervention district students had significantly higher odds of reporting condom use at last sex (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.07-1.72) and significantly lower odds of reporting having had sex with 4+ persons (AOR =.72, 95% CI = .55-.94) or alcohol or drug use before last sex (AOR =.63, 95% CI =.42-.94).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest potential effects of the district's SHE in increasing knowledge and improving behaviors and experiences among youth.

