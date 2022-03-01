SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lynn E, Cousins G, Lyons S, Bennett KE. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2022.03.030

PMID

35306124

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide by drug poisoning is potentially preventable; however, evidence on associated risk factors by sex is limited.

AIM: To assist in understanding how individual and social contextual factors, and specific drugs, influence risk of suicide compared to non-suicide drug poisoning deaths, and how this differs by sex.

METHODS: Data were extracted from the National Drug-Related Deaths Index. Analysis included univariable and multivariable logistic regression to estimate unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for factors associated with suicide drug poisoning deaths (SDPD) (primary outcome) compared with non-suicide drug poisoning deaths (NSDPD) and stratified by sex.

RESULTS: SDPD accounted for 240 (22%) of 1114 poisoning deaths, the majority among men (n = 147, 61%). Increasing age, mental ill health (AOR 7.85, 95% CI: 5.46-11.28), chronic pain (AOR 5.57, 95% CI: 3.28-9.46), and history of previous overdose (AOR 5.06, 95% CI: 3.39-7.56) were associated with increased odds of SDPD, with similar results for both sexes. The main drugs associated with SDPD were non-opioid analgesics (OR 4.06 [95% CI 2.66-6.18]), antipsychotics (OR 2.42 [95% CI 1.63-3.60]) and antidepressants (OR 2.18 [95% CI 1.59-2.97]). Pregabalin was associated with SDPD among women only.

LIMITATIONS: Secondary analysis of coronial data on drug poisoning deaths therefore findings may not be relevant to suicide deaths in general.

CONCLUSIONS: Ongoing monitoring for signs of suicidal intent in individuals with mental illness, chronic pain, overdose, and/or prescribed mental health medications may identify individuals in need of additional intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; Suicide; Poisoning; Drug; Women; Men

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print