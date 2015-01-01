|
Lidström I, Svanberg I, Ståhlberg S. J. Ethnobiol. Ethnomed. 2022; 18(1): e20.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35305672
INTRODUCTION: Modern sports equipment is nowadays manufactured industrially according to globally accepted and standardized models, but traditionally tools for play and games were prepared from materials found in the local environment. The objective of this article is to investigate various aspects of Sámi local knowledge about organisms used for their material culture of traditional sports and games in northern Fennoscandia (Sápmi). What functions did the surrounding biota have in the production of equipment used in sports and games? METHODS: A qualitative method was used; the ethnographic literature and travel narratives have been analyzed particularly for descriptions and notes on traditional games, toys, and sports.
Language: en
Environmental sustainability; Environmentalization; Fish glue; Indigenous environmental knowledge; Plant materials; Reindeer; Sports history; Traditional games