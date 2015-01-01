Abstract

Violence perpetrated against children represents a substantial and pervasive problem, with estimates that more than a billion children are exposed to violence, either as direct or indirect experiences, annually. Violence against children exerts adverse effects, both immediate and sustained, across the life course. Most immediately, violence can cause a range of physical injuries, whereas in the medium to long term, the experience of violence as a child increases the risk of adult psychopathologies, chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and reproductive problems. There is evidence that violence committed against children is associated with the survivor's adoption of risky health behaviours and with a greater risk of self-harm and suicide. ...

Language: en