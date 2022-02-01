|
Citation
Bodansky DMS, Gach MW, Grant M, Solari M, Nebhani N, Crouch-Smith H, Campbell M, Banks J, Cheung G. Public Health 2022; 206: 15-19.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35306193
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Rental electric scooters (e-scooters) have become more available to the UK public following amendments to legislation in 2020 affecting rideshare schemes. Existing literature from outside the UK demonstrates a worrying trend of increasing injuries related to their use and non-compliance with suggested safety precautions. An e-scooter rideshare scheme trial began in Liverpool in October 2020. We intended to identify the musculoskeletal injury rate and describe the injuries sustained during this pilot.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Mobility; Bicycles; E-scooters; Musculoskeletal injury