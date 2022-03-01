|
Kappy B, Edmunds K, Frey M, Zhang Y, Boyd S, Looman K, Pomerantz WJ, Hanke S, Kerrey B. Acad. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35307602
OBJECTIVES: Unsafe sleep remains a leading cause of preventable Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). Infants frequently visit emergency departments (EDs), but the frequency of visits before SUID is unknown. The objective of this study was to determine how often SUID infants visited a pediatric ED or urgent care (UC) before death.
Language: en
injury prevention; emergency medicine; infant death; pediatric emergency medicine; preventative health; safe sleep; sudden unexpected infant death; unsafe sleeping environment; urgent care