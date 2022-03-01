Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Unsafe sleep remains a leading cause of preventable Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). Infants frequently visit emergency departments (EDs), but the frequency of visits before SUID is unknown. The objective of this study was to determine how often SUID infants visited a pediatric ED or urgent care (UC) before death.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective study of infant deaths in the county of a large, academic pediatric institution. We linked institutional records with coroner reports and death scene investigations. We excluded deaths associated with childbirth, prematurity, injury, or underlying medical condition. We characterized all SUID infants, focusing on unsafe sleep factors detailed in the medical record and scene reports. The main outcome was ED/UC visit(s) before the visit for SUID.



RESULTS: Seventy-three of 122 infant deaths met inclusion criteria for SUID over 76 months (April 2014 - July 2020). Median age at death was 87 days (IQR 58, 137); 68 (93%) died before 6 months-of-age. Twenty infants (27%) had an ED/UC visit before SUID; mean visits for these infants were 1.7 (SD 0.8). Median days between the last ED/UC visit and SUID was 39; five infants visited the ED/UC within two weeks of SUID. Most visits were for minor medical conditions. All 73 SUID infants had at least one unsafe sleep factor; 88% had ≥2 and 56% ≥3.



CONCLUSIONS: Many SUID infants visited a pediatric ED/UC before death, and unsafe sleep factors were found in every case. Early infancy ED/UC visits may present an opportunity for targeted prevention efforts.

