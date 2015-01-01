|
Kucaba K, Monks CP. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35307843
We examined the association between involvement in peer victimization in early childhood and different measures of peer relations to examine the role of the peer group in victimization with a special focus on the role of the aggressor, defender, and target. Children (N = 200; 45.5% girls) and teachers (N = 8; 100% women) were recruited from three primary schools in the south-east of England. Children were aged 5-7 years (M = 75.6 months, SD = 10.39). Child and teacher reports of children's friendships were obtained. Children reported on the quality of their best friendship. Children provided peer reports on involvement in peer victimization (as aggressor, defender, and target) and social status (like-most and like-least).
Language: en
aggression; early childhood; friendships; peer relationships; peer victimization