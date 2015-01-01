Abstract

PURPOSE: To review the clinical symptoms, auxiliary examination findings, and outcomes of patients with nitrous oxide (N(2) O) abuse, and analyze the factors that affect outcomes.



METHODS: Patients with N(2) O abuse treated in the Department of Neurology between January 2018 and December 2020 were included. The clinical data of these patients were collected, and follow-up was conducted to determine the outcomes.



RESULTS: The average age of the 110 patients with N(2) O abuse was 21.4 ± 4.2 years (range: 14-33 years). Clinical presentation primarily included neurological symptoms, such as limb numbness and/or weakness (97%), psychiatric symptoms, changes in appetite, and skin hyperpigmentation. Laboratory test results were characterized by vitamin B(12) deficiency (60%, 34 out of 57 cases) and high homocysteine level (69%, 31 out of 45 cases). Electromyography indicated mixed axonal and demyelination injury (92%, 80 out of 87 cases). Motor and sensory nerves were simultaneously involved, and injury primarily involved the lower limbs. One hundred and seven (97%) patients were clinically diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy, of whom 26 (24%) exhibited spinal abnormalities on magnetic resonance imaging, supporting a diagnosis of subacute combined degeneration. Treatment included N(2) O withdrawal and vitamin B(12) supplementation. Reexamination of six patients indicated that treatment was effective. Follow-up was completed for 51 patients. Thirty-four patients (67%) recovered completely, 17 patients (33%) had residual limb numbness, and only one patient experienced relapse. Sex was an independent prognostic factor; the outcomes of female patients were better than that of male patients.



CONCLUSION: The recreational use of N(2) O has largely expanded among youth in recent decades, which has become a growing public health concern in China. It highlights the importance of the recognition of various clinical symptoms, particularly limb numbness and/or weakness related to the cases of N(2) O abuse. The therapeutic administration of vitamin B(12) supplementation and N(2) O withdrawal can make the overall prognosis good, especially for female patients.

