Abstract

Nowadays, it is proposed "Firmly implement the rural revitalization strategy", and rural revitalization has risen to the level of national-level strategy. Human geography is to respond to the cultural effects produced by various residents with similar living habits together. As a spatial science, GIS, with its unique spatial viewpoint and spatial thinking, reveals the spatial distribution characteristics and dynamic change laws of various things and phenomena from spatial interconnections and interactions. From the spatial objects studied by GIS, this paper puts forward thoughts on the new directions of GIS development: expanding from Earth space to cosmic space, it is necessary to build coordinate system and cosmic geospatial information system, lunar geospatial information system, etc.; extending from outdoor space to indoor space, it is necessary to develop indoor geospatial information system and expand to underwater space and underground space; from macro to micro space, we can develop sports geospatial information system for games, human geospatial information system for life and health management, etc.; facing the era of big data, we can develop theories and methods of spatial analysis of big data and contribute to the development of big data science. Thus, the way of constructing GIS based on human geospatial analysis can be built in the context of the era of rural revitalization. The purpose of the research in this paper is mainly to show the role of GIS in the construction of human geography space. Through GIS means, it can better gather some villages in human geography, have a better form of expression, and can better construct a spatial information system.

Language: en