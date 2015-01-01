Abstract

METHODology Data were accumulated from all patients seen in outpatient clinics from October to December 2020. No inpatients or community samples were included in the research. Verbal consent and approval from the local ethical committee were obtained beforehand. ICD-10 diagnostic criteria were used for all psychiatric diagnoses.



RESULTS A total of 500 patients were seen with a gender distribution of 51% females and 49% males. Patients aged 18-65 years comprised 79% of this sample; 52% had no formal education. A total of 43% lived in settled areas; 37% were from Afghanistan; 13% from tribal areas, and 7% were from the Swat region. Thirty percent had no medical history, and 40% reported no prior contact with psychiatric service. Anxiety spectrum disorders were more prevalent in females, and psychotic and drug-related illnesses were more prevalent in males. More than half the patients seen were considered fit for psychotherapy referral but could not engage because of the lack of such services near their homes. The significance of the results obtained was assessed using the Chi-squared test, using SPSS v.22. A p-value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.



CONCLUSION Almost 40% of patients were admitted due to some form of trauma history, predominantly terrorism-related, displacement, and other losses. Two in three people reported current or past drug use, with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) being the most commonly used drug, followed by sedatives, opioids/pain relief medications, amphetamines, or methamphetamine (ICE), and others (e.g., alcohol). There was a significant rise in drug use/trauma history in the tribal areas, Afghanistan, and Swat region compared to the local population of settled areas. Common psychiatric illnesses were as expected in the sample studied.

Language: en