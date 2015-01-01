|
Citation
|
Huizink AC. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2022; 45: e101312.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35313182
|
Abstract
|
Two new trends in adolescent substance use have emerged: e-cigarette use and nitrous oxide (N(2)0) use. E-cigarettes are often tried out before traditional cigarettes, are easily available and regarded as harmless by adolescents. Studies increasingly show negative health effects of regular e-cigarette use, including the risk of becoming a smoker of traditional cigarettes and nicotine addiction. N(2)0 use has also become increasingly popular, and follows after cannabis and ecstasy use in prevalence rates. As with e-cigarette use, most users are not aware of potential health risks of N(2)0 use, while particularly longer-term and heavy use may yield negative neurological and psychiatric effects. The misconception of risks, and high availability of both inhalants warrant better education to prevent poor outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk perception; Adolescent substance use; E-cigarettes; Nitrous oxide; Vaping