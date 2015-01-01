Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is one of the primary causes of disability and a major risk for suicide among patients living in the community. However, the suicide risks and care needs for safety among patients with TRD during the community reintegration process appear to be underestimated. This study aimed to investigate the association between community integration and suicide risks among patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) with sub-analysis by gender.



METHODS: Patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder were recruited upon psychiatrists' referral in two general hospitals in northern Taiwan during 2018-2019. The participants who experienced more than two failed treatments of antidepressants with partial remission were defined as TRD. A structured questionnaire was used to collect socio-demographic, suicidality, and psychosocial information.



RESULTS: In a total of 125 participants, gender difference was identified in certain community integration aspects such as home integration, productivity, and electronic social networking. The male participants appeared to have better involvement in social contact with internet but slightly less video link than women, while women had higher level of home integration in the past month. The participants who performed worse in the social integration and better home-based activity or productivity levels had higher suicide risks including suicide ideation and overall suicide risks.



CONCLUSIONS: Community integration levels of home, social, and productivity were associated with suicidality in terms of overall suicide risk and recent suicide ideation. Facilitation of community integration at home and life arrangements might reduce suicide risks in TRD patients.

Language: en