Citation
Cacace S, Simons-Rudolph J, Dubljević V. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e834734.
DOI
PMID
35310275
PMCID
Abstract
Research in empirical moral psychology has consistently found negative correlations between morality and both risk-taking, as well as psychopathic tendencies. However, prior research did not sufficiently explore intervening or moderating factors. Additionally, prior measures of moral preference (e.g., sacrificial dilemmas) have a pronounced lack of ecological validity. This study seeks to address these two gaps in the literature. First, this study used Preference for Precepts Implied in Moral Theories (PPIMT), which offers a novel, more nuanced and ecologically valid measure of moral judgment. Second, the current study examined if risk taking moderates the relationships between psychopathic tendencies and moral judgment.
Language: en
Keywords
risk-taking; moral decision-making; moral precepts; preference for precepts implied in moral theories (PPIMT); psychopathy