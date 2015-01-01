|
Citation
|
Johansson S. Front. Sports Act. Living 2022; 4: 841653.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35308595
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The sport movement must protect children and young athletes from all forms of abuse. However, research points to a disconnect between policy and implementation of policy against sexual abuse. No studies have investigated measures against sexual abuse in Swedish sport. The purpose of this study was to explore measures against sexual abuse in the 10 largest sports federations (SFs) for child and youth sport in Sweden. The study draws on interviews with representatives (n = 18) of the SFs and on a review of SFs' website content regarding sexual abuse and safe sport.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; sexual abuse; athlete welfare; child protection; safe sport; sexual harassment; sport policy